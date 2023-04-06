Home Nation

Para forces deployed in communally sensitive Bengal's Barrackpore on Hanuman Jayanti

The Calcutta High Court has directed the state police that all necessary measures have to be taken to avoid a repeat of the violent incidents on Hanuman Jayanti.

A devotee dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Varanasi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS: Central paramilitary forces have been deployed in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal to avoid any untoward incidents during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, police said on Thursday.

As several places of Barrackpore are communally sensitive, paramilitary forces have been deployed in Baranagar, Kamarhati and Titagarh of Barrackpore for the time being, they said.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court has directed the state police that all necessary measures have to be taken to avoid a repeat of the violent incidents on Hanuman Jayanti.

The high court also advised the state police to seek the assistance of central forces if necessary. The HC issued a guideline in this regard on a petition pertaining to incidents of violence that occurred in some parts of West Bengal on Ramnavami day.

Several vehicles were set on fire in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. The rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

The fresh incidents of stone-pelting in the Rishra town of Hooghly district on Monday evening has forced Eastern Railway to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra railway station.

Earlier, the Union home ministry had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government regarding the violent incidents during the Ram Navami procession taken out in Howrah city.

The MHA's move came after West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah over violence in the state during Ram Navami celebrations and sought his immediate intervention.

The state police had said that no stone will be unturned to nab the culprits responsible for the violence.

