PM Modi lashes at Opposition, says committed to taking tough steps to rid India of graft, nepotism

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the saffron party celebrates its 44th foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the party workers virtually, here today.

Addressing the party workers, PM Modi said that the party stands against dynastic politics. He added that BJP works with the spirits of ‘social justice’ for ‘Saab Ka Vikash” with ‘Saab ke saath’ while other parties like Congress and like-minded have an identity of ‘parivarbad, vanshvaad’ and ‘Jaativad’ in politics (dynasty, nepotism and casteist political parties).

Over 80 crore people get free benefits under PM Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana & other govt schemes, he added.

#WATCH | BJP believes in social justice; 80 cr people get free benefits under PM Anna Yojana. People also get benefits from Jan Dhan Yojana & other govt schemes. This is social justice that BJP is doing but the opposition party only thinks about their family: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/E7Sv9AR0ff — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Applauding democracy PM Modi said, BJP has taken birth from the womb of Democracy, has been nourished and nurtured with the 'Amrit' of the Democracy, and has been deeply consecrated to strengthen the Constitution and Democracy.

Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP and asserted that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service. He said India was realising its potential just like Lord Hanuman after eliminating self-doubt.

"If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a 'can-do' attitude that helped him achieve big successes," PM Modi said.

He alleged that the opposition parties could not think big, set small goals and were satisfied with small achievements while BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals.

He said: “The people of the country in 2014 had not only changed the government but also heralded a new journey of India’s renaissance after coming out of the slavery of more than 800 years. Now, India as a nation has risen again to regain its lost glory”.

Modi said even though the British has left in 1947, they left the mentality of keeping people as slaves here. “After independence, such a class flourished in the country which considered as its birthright”, he remarked, adding that the people of class with imperial mentality have always treated the people of the country as their slaves.

"Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi'," PM Modi said.

The prime minister stressed on forming new intellectual cells, and youth cells using technology-driven initiatives to bring changes in society. He also advised the party to train the workers in using social media for sharing government performances. He motivated the party workers to keep interacting with the people not only to win the elections but also to serve them by redressing the people’s problems.

