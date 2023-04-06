Home Nation

PM Modi lashes at Opposition, says committed to taking tough steps to rid India of graft, nepotism

Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP and asserted that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service.

Published: 06th April 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses party leaders and workers on the occasion of BJP 'Sthapna Diwas' (Foundation Day), in New Delhi on April 6. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the saffron party celebrates its 44th foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the party workers virtually, here today. 

Addressing the party workers, PM Modi said that the party stands against dynastic politics. He added that BJP works with the spirits of ‘social justice’ for ‘Saab Ka Vikash” with ‘Saab ke saath’ while other parties like Congress and like-minded have an identity of ‘parivarbad, vanshvaad’ and ‘Jaativad’ in politics (dynasty, nepotism and casteist political parties).

Over 80 crore people get free benefits under PM Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana & other govt schemes, he added.

Applauding democracy PM Modi said, BJP has taken birth from the womb of Democracy, has been nourished and nurtured with the 'Amrit' of the Democracy, and has been deeply consecrated to strengthen the Constitution and Democracy.

Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP and asserted that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service. He said India was realising its potential just like Lord Hanuman after eliminating self-doubt.

"If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a 'can-do' attitude that helped him achieve big successes," PM Modi said.

He alleged that the opposition parties could not think big, set small goals and were satisfied with small achievements while BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals.

He said: “The people of the country in 2014 had not only changed the government but also heralded a new journey of India’s renaissance after coming out of the slavery of more than 800 years. Now, India as a nation has risen again to regain its lost glory”.

Modi said even though the British has left in 1947, they left the mentality of keeping people as slaves here. “After independence, such a class flourished in the country which considered as its birthright”, he remarked, adding that the people of class with imperial mentality have always treated the people of the country as their slaves.

"Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi'," PM Modi said.

The prime minister stressed on forming new intellectual cells, and youth cells using technology-driven initiatives to bring changes in society. He also advised the party to train the workers in using social media for sharing government performances. He motivated the party workers to keep interacting with the people not only to win the elections but also to serve them by redressing the people’s problems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
44th foundation day Narendra Modi Opposition
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp