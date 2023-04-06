PM Modi lashes out at Opposition, says BJP derives inspiration from Lord Hanuman to fight corruption

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the saffron party celebrates its 44th foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party workers virtually, here today.

Lashing out at the Congress over its dynastic politics, PM Modi said that the party stands against dynastic politics. He added that BJP works with the spirit of ‘social justice’ for 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas & Sab Ka Vishwas' (meaning 'together with all, development for all, and with the trust of all') while other parties like Congress and the like-minded have an identity of ‘parivarbad, vanshvaad’ and ‘jaativad’ (meaning, dynastic, nepotistic and casteist) in politics.

"Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi your grave would be dug)," PM Modi said while attacking the Opposition. "But I want to say that these people will keep on conspiring against us but they don't know that poor, deprived, Dalits, tribals are protecting the lotus," he added.

Over 80 crore people get free benefits under PM Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana & other govt schemes, he added. "Getting 80 crore people free ration is a reflection of social justice. The facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to 50 crores poor without discrimination is a strong expression of social justice," the PM said.

Applauding democracy, PM Modi said, "BJP has taken birth from the womb of Democracy, has been nourished and nurtured with the 'Amrit' of the Democracy, and has been deeply consecrated to strengthen the Constitution and Democracy."

Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP and asserted that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service. "If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a 'can-do' attitude that helped him achieve big successes," PM Modi said.

He said India was realising its potential just like Lord Hanuman after eliminating self-doubt. Modi added: "Hanuman ji has immense power but he can use this power only when his self-doubt is removed. India was in the same situation before 2014, but today, like Bajrangbali ji, India has realised the hidden powers within itself and is more capable than ever to overcome and face huge challenges."

He further stated: "Kavan so kaj kathin jag mahi, jo nahi hoye taat tumha pahi!" (Which roughly translates to: "There is no such work which Pawan's son, Hanuman cannot do.")

#WATCH | BJP believes in social justice; 80 cr people get free benefits under PM Anna Yojana. People also get benefits from Jan Dhan Yojana & other govt schemes. This is social justice that BJP is doing but the opposition party only thinks about their family: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/E7Sv9AR0ff — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

With the BJP accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting backward communities, Modi slammed some persons with a "badshahi" mindset for insulting the poor and backward since the party stormed to power in 2014 and accused them of treating people like slaves for decades after independence.

The BJP has empowered these people's voices, he said. The British might have left in 1947 but they left behind the seeds of treating people as slaves in the minds of some, he said. "This class of people prospered a lot in the years after independence who considered power their birthright," he added in a clear swipe at the Congress which ruled the country in the early decades after freedom.

He also alleged that the opposition parties could not think big, set small goals and were satisfied with small achievements while BJP believes in dreaming big and achieving even bigger goals.

He said: “The people of the country in 2014 had not only changed the government but also heralded a new journey of India’s renaissance after coming out of the slavery of more than 800 years. Now, India as a nation has risen again to regain its lost glory”.

The prime minister stressed forming new intellectual cells, and youth cells using technology-driven initiatives to bring changes in society.

He also advised the party to train the workers in using social media for sharing government performances.

He motivated the party workers to keep interacting with the people not only to win the elections but also to serve them by redressing the people’s problems.

(With online desk inputs)

