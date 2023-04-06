Raipur Diary: Shah launches news in local language on radio

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Shah launches news in local language on radio

Union home minister Amit Shah during his recent Bastar visit inaugurated a news bulletin in local Halbi dialect on Akashwani, citing that it will strengthen the local language and connect the tribals of the region with the nation and the world. A week later CM Bhupesh Baghel launched the state’s first digital radio station ‘radio sangwari’ to promote the art and culture of the state. The monthly radio programme of PM Narendra Modi (Mann Ki Baat) and CM Baghel (Lokvani) on issues of people or regarding governance proved that the radio listenership remains strong and growing.

Singhdeo’s aspiration for CM post persists

‘Why shouldn’t I desire to become the chief minister now? I always wished to be the CM earlier too’, said health minister T S Singhdeo, who hinted yet again that he keeps his hope alive. He recalled that ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress has not declared anyone as the face of CM. The four senior party leaders, who got elected, were called by the High Command to Delhi. Finally, Bhupesh Baghel became the CM for his capabilities, mass contacts and vision for Chhattisgarh. “Given a chance, why I shouldn’t be the CM. But all these are the matters within the party. I know and will speak one day on what discussions were then held in the meeting in Delhi”, Singhdeo said.

Judge Ramesh Sinha takes oath in Hindi

Senior Judge of Allahabad high court Justice Ramesh Sinha was sworn-in as the 15th chief justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, succeeding Justice Arup Kumar Goswami who retired last month. Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Sinha at a function held at Raj Bhavan. A law graduate from Allahabad university in 1990, he took the oath in Hindi. He was appointed as additional judge in the Allahabad High Court in 2011. The high court, located in Bilaspur district, has now 14 sitting judges, Including Sinha.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

