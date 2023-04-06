Home Nation

Rajasthan's watered-down Right to Health Bill keeps 90 per cent of private hospitals out of ambit

Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to provide the Right to Health (RTH) to its citizens after the doctors’ strike was withdrawn on Tuesday.

Published: 06th April 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors and medical staff stage a demonstration against the Rajasthan Right to Health Bill, in Jaipur, on March 30, 2023. (File Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to provide the Right to Health (RTH) to its citizens after the doctors’ strike was withdrawn on Tuesday.

The doctors on Tuesday called off their fortnight-long agitation after a consensus was arrived at and an eight-point agreement was agreed upon between the government and doctors. The deadlock was ended after doctors held a meeting at the residence of Chief Secretary Usha Sharma.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said: “I am happy that finally an agreement has been reached between the government and doctors on RTH and Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to implement the same. I hope the relationship between doctors and patients will remain the same in future.”

The key gains as follows:

  • In case of a medical emergency, one will be able to take treatment in any hospital covered under this Bill without giving any pre-payment. If the person is unable to pay after treatment, the government will pay the amount.
  • By bringing many hospitals under this ambit, the person who needs immediate medication in case of an emergency will now get it even in private hospitals. The treatment can be given to him in his golden hour. The emergency cases will include road accidents, snake bites and poisoning.
  • Patients who will come under the purview of this bill will be able to get facilities like free OPD, IPD and emergency care. The patient will be entitled to access all his records, investigation reports and bills for treatment.
  • When the patient has the right to collect the bill for every treatment and facility, then the private hospital or medical college will be saved from collecting that money.
  • The other big question is which hospitals are being brought under the ambit of RTH? The hospitals will include:
  • All types of government hospitals including all government medical colleges and all private medical colleges of Rajasthan.

The key takeaways are:

  • The private sector has been largely left out of the bill, with only 47 hospitals in the state coming under its purview. There are over 2,000 private hospitals and nursing homes across the state.
  • Only 9 private medical college-cum-hospitals in the state will be bound to provide emergency services. Over 90 per cent of private hospitals in the state will now be exempt from providing any kind of free services.
  • Only three districts -- Jaipur, Udaipur, and Sriganganagar -- have 9 medical colleges that will come under the ambit of RTH. 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Doctors Strike Right to Health Bill Rajasthan Doctors Healthcare
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp