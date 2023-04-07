Home Nation

Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC

On CJIs clarification as to what did sedition had to with this plea, AG said that the Centre was looking at amending CrPC and IPC.

Published: 07th April 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government on Thursday informed Supreme Court that the centre was considering amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) “actively.” 

“Consultation has taken place. In fact, I’ve personally asked the government to take an active role in this. Some of this has to do with sedition laws,” AG R Venkataramani submitted before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala. 

AGs submission was made while the bench was considering a plea challenging section 64 of the CrPC, 1973 which discriminates against women by treating them as incapable of accepting summons on behalf of the person who has been summoned. 

On CJIs clarification as to what did sedition had to with this plea, AG said that the Centre was looking at amending CrPC and IPC. He urged the bench to list the plea after Parliament's monsoon session. 

Earlier, a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud sought a response from the Ministry of Law and Justice and MHA in a plea filed by Kush Kalra. It was argued in the petition that the exclusion of female family members violates women’s right to equality.

