IIT Bombay student suicide case: SIT probe confirms deceased's handwriting on suicide note

On March 3, the SIT stumbled upon a "suicide note" in his hostel room in which the deceased had accused one student of harassing and threatening him.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. (Photo | Express)

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the suicide of an 18-year-old IIT-Bombay student, has received a report from a handwriting expert which said the purported suicide note found in the deceased's hostel room was written by him.

Darshan Solanki allegedly committed suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus on February 12 this year, a day after his semester exams ended.

According to the police, "The handwriting expert said in his report that the suicide note recovered by the police is written by Darshan Solanki. The expert sent the report to the police on Thursday night."

In the suicide case, police have so far recorded the statements of 35 people.

A senior official said that the student whose name was written in the suicide note told the police in his statement that Solanki was very scared after the fight with him, although he had apologized to Solanki several times. Though he is not telling the exact reason why he apologized.

ALSO READ | IIT Bombay student's death: Darshan's father alleges harassment by cops in FIR registration

On March 29, the father of Solanki wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM-Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar alleging that his family is facing harassment from the police for registering an FIR into the death of his son.

Ramesh Solanki, Darshan's father further requested the authorities to take action against the police.

Powai police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started further investigation.

Solanki was originally from Ahmedabad and was pursuing B Tech at IIT Bombay.

Solanki's family earlier alleged foul play in his death and claimed that he faced discrimination at the IITB for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Following demands for a detailed probe by his parents, on February 28, the case was transferred to the city crime branch SIT.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

