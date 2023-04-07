Home Nation

Indian Coast Guard evacuate critically injured Chief Officer of Singapore flag vessel in Mumbai

Prompt and professional coordination by ICG resulted in providing immediate relief to critically injured Chief Officer Milind Tamore and facilitated the continuation of the passage of maritime trade.

Indian Coast Guard carry out the medical evacuation of the critically injured patient from oil tanker Hafina Express. (Photo|PRO Defence Mumbai)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The personnel of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday successfully carried out the medical evacuation of a critically ill Indian Chief Officer from a Singapore flag vessel Merchant Vessel Hafina Express. The operation took place 50 nautical miles west of Mumbai.

The ICG in a statement said, “Considering the criticality of the patient, ICG medical officer provided medical advice and Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS C-439 was dispatched.”

“ICG Ship carried out a safe medical evacuation of the critically injured patient and the patient was thereafter transferred safely to Candy Hospital, Mumbai for further medical management in coordination with various stakeholders,” ICG added.

The vessel which was on passage to Singapore from Kuwait informed the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), Mumbai regarding the 42 Yrs aged Chief Officer who suffered a fractured left knee requiring urgent medical attention to prevent severe complications.

Prompt and professional coordination by ICG resulted in providing immediate relief to critically injured Chief Officer Milind Tamore and facilitated the continuation of the passage of maritime trade, added the Coast Guard.

