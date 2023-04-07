Jailed AAP leader Sisodia attacks PM Modi, says country needs ‘educated’ leader

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, in an open letter, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his education qualification, stating that the country needs an ‘educated’ leader for a better future. In the two-page letter, Sisodia targeted the PM for his statement that tea or food can be made from dirty gas by putting a pipe in a dirty drain.

“When science and technology has progressed, it is alarming to listen to the PM’s claim that tea or food can be made from dirty gas by putting a pipe in a dirty drain,” Sisodia said. Sisodia raised suspicion about PM’s international visits, saying that it is not known how many papers are signed in return for a hug as his lack of education may prevent him from understanding the implications of such agreements. He also pointed out that the closure of 60,000 government schools across the country is a cause for alarm.

“The increasing population should have led to an increase in government schools. However, the closure of these schools shows that education is not a priority for the government,” said Sisodia. He also mentioned a video in which the PM talks about his educational qualifications and questioned whether it is a matter of pride to be less educated.

Sisodia urged the government to prioritise education and take necessary steps to ensure that every child has access to quality education.

The Delhi-BJP raised questions about Sisoidia’s educational qualification. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “In the eight years, Sisodia has been working on schools as an event manager, as a result, more than 40 per cent of students either failed in Classes 9th and 11th.”

