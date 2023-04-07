Home Nation

NCP Chief Pawar upset with dairy import, says it will impact domestic producers

“Such a decision is totally unacceptable because the import of these products will directly affect the income of the domestic milk producers," he said.

Published: 07th April 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  NCP chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar has written to the Union ministry of animal husbandry and dairying requesting it to reconsider its decision of importing dairy products like butter and ghee.

“Such a decision is totally unacceptable because the import of these products will directly affect the income of the domestic milk producers. The dairy farmers have recently come out of the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis and such a decision will severely impede the revival process of the dairy sector,” he tweeted.

The NCP supremo said he had come across news that such a move was on the cards. “Any decision by the Central government in this regard will be totally unacceptable because the import of these products will directly affect the income of the domestic milk producers. The dairy farmers have recently come out of the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis and such a decision will severely impede the revival process of the dairy sector,” he wrote.

“My concern may please be heeded. I shall be happy if the matter is looked into and the ministry deters itself from taking any decision to import the milk products,” reads the letter. On Wednesday, media reports had quoted animal husbandry and dairying secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh as saying that the country may look at importing dairy products if needed as there is a supply constraint for such items due to milk production remaining stagnant in the last fiscal.

“The government will intervene to import dairy products like butter and ghee, if required, after assessing the stock position of milk in southern states, where the flushing (peak production) season has started now,” he said. Addressing a press conference, Singh said the country’s milk production remained stagnant in the 2022-23 fiscal due to lumpy skin disease in cattle, while the domestic demand grew by 8-10 per cent in the same period due to a rebound in the post-pandemic demand.

“There is no constraint in milk supply as such in the country...There is an adequate inventory of skimmed milk powder (SMP). But in the case of dairy products, especially fats, butter and ghee etc, the stocks are lower than the previous year,” he said. The 2022 lumpy skin disease outbreak in India resulted in the death of over 97,000 cattle in three months between July and September 23. Starting from Gujarat and Rajasthan, in three months, cattle in 15 states were affected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad pawar Animal Husbandry Dairy Industry
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp