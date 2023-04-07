Slain Pandit bank guard’s family to get house in Jammu

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: Family of Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants near his residence in Pulwama in Kashmir last month, has been assured of accommodation in Jammu by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha while the family has applied for migration to Jammu. Sinha met the family members of Sanjay at Raj Bhawan in Jammu today.

Sanjay was killed by militants near his residence in Achen village of Pulwama on February 26. He is survived by wife and three kids — Sakshi Sharma (class 4), Diksha Sharma (class 1) and 2-year-old son Shryan Sharma. After Sanjay’s death, his family and two brothers have left Kashmir and moved to Jammu.

“We fear returning to Kashmir as we had never thought that 33 years after not migrating from Valley, our brother will be shot dead,” Bhushan said. He said the Lt Governor has assured Sanjay’s wife of providing government job so she could take care of family.

