'Will inform on Opposition's yatra at appropriate time', says Bihar CM after talks with Congress chief

Published: 07th April 2023 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge talked to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the phone on Friday hinting at fresh initiatives taken by the grand old party for the Opposition's unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge talked to Nitish a day after the latter refurbished demand for united Opposition at the national level to dethrone BJP from power at the centre in the next general elections.

Nitish said at a function in Patna on Thursday that he would move for Opposition's unit at the appropriate time.

“You will be informed about 'yatra' (tour) for Opposition's unity at an appropriate time. Till then, please have patience. Nothing has been finalised as yet,” Nitish told media persons in response to a query.

He said the work for Opposition's unity was already underway.

Kharge's call to JD(U) top leader is being viewed as Congress' endeavour to bring regional parties on a common platform to pose a tough challenge to the ruling dispensation at the centre in the next Lok Sabha election.

Though Nitish has repeatedly denied that he was in the race for Prime Minister's candidate, JD(U) has left no chance to describe its leader as possessing all qualities of being a PM's candidate.

“Our leader possesses qualities to become a PM candidate,” JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said. Bihar Congress president and Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh had also praised Nitish's ability and his vast experience as a politician, who had earlier served as a union minister and has been serving as chief minister for the past 17 years. 

