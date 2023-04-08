Ahmedabad Diary: In first 100 days, 4 shown the door from CM’s office

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

In first 100 days, 4 shown the door from CM’s office

In the first 100 days of Bhupendra Patel’s administration, four officials have been removed from his office. According to sources, his personal assistant Drumil Patel was the first to be fired, on direct orders from PMO. Then additional PRO Hitesh Pandya resigned due to his son’s alleged connection with Kiran Patel, an alleged thug. Naimesh Dave, an officer on special duty at the CM’s office has been transferred and appointed as Sabarkantha collector. Recently, CM’s close VD Vaghela was removed from the post, after a complaint was filed against him with the PM’s office.

State BJP leaders to campaign in Karnataka

State BJP leaders have been tasked with campaigning in the Karnataka elections. The party has planned to send 150 workers from Gujarat for the campaign. Aside from that, six government and BJP organisation leaders will be on a continuous tour of Karnataka, according to sources, Gujarat BJP leaders will camp in Karnataka beginning April 15. General Secretary, BJP Gujarat, Pradip Singh Vaghela, former ministers Ganpat Vasava, Pravin Mali, Jeetu Vaghani, Purnesh Modi, and CM Bhupendra Patel have all been named for the campaigning.

BJP to undergo major changes before LS polls

There is a major upheaval in the BJP politics, with district and city presidents being replaced quickly along with the removal of state general secretary Bhargav Bhatt.The speculation is that the Gujarat BJP will undergo significant changes before the Lok Sabha elections. The position of state general minister is regarded as the most important in the BJP, after state president. According to party sources, after the local elections, the municipal elections, and then the assembly elections, the party high command was receiving complaints against Bhatt, and there is a speculation within the party that he was removed thereafter.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com

In first 100 days, 4 shown the door from CM’s office In the first 100 days of Bhupendra Patel’s administration, four officials have been removed from his office. According to sources, his personal assistant Drumil Patel was the first to be fired, on direct orders from PMO. Then additional PRO Hitesh Pandya resigned due to his son’s alleged connection with Kiran Patel, an alleged thug. Naimesh Dave, an officer on special duty at the CM’s office has been transferred and appointed as Sabarkantha collector. Recently, CM’s close VD Vaghela was removed from the post, after a complaint was filed against him with the PM’s office. State BJP leaders to campaign in Karnataka State BJP leaders have been tasked with campaigning in the Karnataka elections. The party has planned to send 150 workers from Gujarat for the campaign. Aside from that, six government and BJP organisation leaders will be on a continuous tour of Karnataka, according to sources, Gujarat BJP leaders will camp in Karnataka beginning April 15. General Secretary, BJP Gujarat, Pradip Singh Vaghela, former ministers Ganpat Vasava, Pravin Mali, Jeetu Vaghani, Purnesh Modi, and CM Bhupendra Patel have all been named for the campaigning. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BJP to undergo major changes before LS polls There is a major upheaval in the BJP politics, with district and city presidents being replaced quickly along with the removal of state general secretary Bhargav Bhatt.The speculation is that the Gujarat BJP will undergo significant changes before the Lok Sabha elections. The position of state general minister is regarded as the most important in the BJP, after state president. According to party sources, after the local elections, the municipal elections, and then the assembly elections, the party high command was receiving complaints against Bhatt, and there is a speculation within the party that he was removed thereafter. Dilip Singh Kshatriya Our correspondent in Gujarat dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com