Akal Takht: If government can talk to Kashmiris & Nagas, why not us?

Singh said the Akal Takht would stand with media organizations facing oppression from the state.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Chief of Akal Takht -- the highest temporal seat of Sikhs -- Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh -- said on Friday that it does not want any confrontation with the government but wants a discussion to resolve some issues.He said the media, judiciary and executive are under constant “threat” of the government as concerted efforts were being made to malign the Punjabis and a section of the media is being abused for it.

Addressing a special gathering of Sikh journalists at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo near Bathinda, Akal Takth Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “They have not shown Maharashtra or Bengal burning where clashes took place on Ram Navami. There is no communal tension in Punjab and everyone is living like brothers. But they are showing Punjab in a bad light which is “sheer discrimination against the state.’’

He said the community wanted a peaceful resolution of all issues. “If the government can discuss issues with the Nagas and Kashmiris, then why not us? In 75 years, some 75 commitments have been made to the Sikhs, but none of them has been fulfilled. If you suppress our voice, we will speak from Haryana, Bengal, the US etc, nobody can suppress our voice,’’ he said.

He said the national media was wrongly covering them. “The national media covering this event is running news that Amritpal will be arrested today during the event,’’ he said.While asking the media not to twist his words, Singh said, “Yesterday a flag march was taken out here where Baisakhi is celebrated every year. Heavy police were deployed in a bid to create an atmosphere of fear. I appealed to Sikhs to come for Baisakhi and I request the media not to twist my words and run news that I gave a call for ‘Sarbat Khalsa’.’’

Singh said the Akal Takht would stand with media organizations facing oppression from the state. “I want to clarify that Akal Takth will stand against injustice with journalists who are exposing the governments as efforts are been made to suppress the press, the fourth pillar of democracy.”He announced a new platform to track and bust “anti-Sikh” content being circulated online. “We will work to resume social media spaces withheld, removed on the directions of the government,’’ he said.

He also asked the Punjab government to stop creating panic among the people of Punjab. “To track anti-Sikh or Anti-Punjabi phobia, we will constitute a strong group to keep tabs on news running against us in a bid to defame our community, ’’ he said.Singh also slammed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for its alleged failure in initiating legal action against police officers who “wrongly” termed old Khalsa raj flags as those of Khalistan.

Police leave cancelled
Punjab Police has cancelled the leave of all police personnel in the state till April 14. “All kinds of leaves sanctioned previously stand cancelled forthwith. This is being issued on the directions of W/DGP,” said an official letter issued by the Office of the Director General of Police, Punjab.

