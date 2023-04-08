Dalit woman raped, set on fire after pouring chemicals in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped and burnt alive in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Thursday.

The deceased suffered about 50% burn injuries in the assault and was in critical condition initially.

She was first admitted to a government hospital in Barmer and later referred to a higher medical institution in Jodhpur where she succumbed to her burns on Saturday.

Police officials said the accused Shakur Khan belonged to the same village as the woman. He absconded but was later traced and has been arrested.

The tragic incident happened on Thursday when the woman was alone, and the accused broke into the house and raped her.

Fearing that the victim would reveal his identity, the accused allegedly threw thinner, set the woman on fire and fled the scene. The victim's neighbours gathered at the spot on hearing her screams and cry for help.

The victim is survived by four children and the incident took place at Bhagudi village under Pachpadra police station. The woman died during treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the woman have alleged that the police initially delayed registering the case. This led to protests by Dalit groups outside the police station.

Enraged over the incident, the BJP unit in Balotra held a protest on Saturday. The BJP has demanded stern action against the accused and the suspension of Balotra SHO Ugamraj for allegedly “misbehaving" with BJP workers.

BJP district president Babu Singh Rajpurohit called the incident “heinous and condemnable" and demanded compensation for the victim’s family.

Several senior leaders of the BJP, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Singh Rathore have slammed the state government over the shameful crime.

Accusing the Gehlot government of playing ‘appeasement politics’, the BJP claims the Barmer tragedy reflects that Law and Order in Rajasthan are now in tatters and the Gehlot government is simply incapable of ensuring the safety and security of women in the state.

