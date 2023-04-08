Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh may legalise cultivation of cannabis soon

Sukhu said that the state government is cautious about the potential increase in drug use and has formed a five-member committee of MLAs.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government is considering the legalisation of cannabis cultivation in the state.CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while speaking with the media on Thursday said, “Cannabis cultivation would play a significant role in generating revenue for the state besides proving beneficial for patients as it has many medicinal properties.”

Sukhu said that the state government is cautious about the potential increase in drug use and has formed a five-member committee of MLAs. The committee will conduct a study about all aspects related to cannabis cultivation, and submit a report within a month.

He said that Himachal is not the first state in the country to legalise cannabis cultivation.The neighboring state of Uttarakhand was the first state to legalise it in 2017, while controlled cultivation of cannabis is also being done in some districts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

