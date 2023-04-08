Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Kharge, gives a skip to Punjab Congress leaders

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met the party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and hailed him, saying “Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge”.After his release from jail, he has not, however, met senior leaders of Punjab Congress, including Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, which has sparked speculation that factionalism in Punjab Congress is out in the open once again. After meeting Kharge, Sidhu tweeted, “9 times MLA, thrice member Parliament, a champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth...’ Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge. Met and took blessings of Hon’ble Congress President, he brings positive vibes and good fortune for the party.’’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh was also present in the meeting. He also met Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal. Sidhu on Thursday met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said he could be jailed or intimidated but will not back out from his commitment towards Punjab.

Sidhu had got a rousing welcome after his release from the jail. But no senior state Congress leader was present to receive him. Besides Warring or Bajwa, former CMs Rajinder Kaur Bhattal or Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and sitting MLAs were conspicuous by the absence. Sidhu, who completed his jail term in a road rage case of 1988, was released from Patiala central jail on April 1.

