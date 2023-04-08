Oppn crack as Pawar raps JPC probe call on Adani

Home Nation

If the Supreme Court, who no one can influence, is to conduct an inquiry, then there is a better chance of truth coming to light.

MUMBAI: While the Congress and other Opposition parties are sharpening their attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the Adani issue, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday struck a discordant note, saying there is no need for a JPC probe into the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against the Indian conglomerate since the Supreme Court is seized of the matter.

“If the Supreme Court, who no one can influence, is to conduct an inquiry, then there is a better chance of truth coming to light. After the Supreme Court announced an inquiry, there was no significance of a JPC probe. It was not needed,” he told NDTV in an interview.

The veteran politician said allegations were raised against companies in the past as well, followed by heated debates in Parliament, but ‘out-of-proportion’ importance seems to have been given to the Adani issue. Questioning the narrative around the Hindenburg Research’s report, Pawar said: “An individual industrial group of the country was targeted... that is what it seems.”

Raising doubts about Hindenburg Research, he said: “We had never heard of these people… what is their background. When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country’s economy. We cannot disregard these things.”

While Pawar’s remarks could make considerable damage to Opposition unity, the Congress sought to downplay it with party leader Jairam Ramesh saying: “The NCP may have its views but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced the PM-linked Adani Group issue is real and very serious.”

