President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 

Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI that took off from the Indian Air Force base.

Published: 08th April 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TEZPUR: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday flew in a Sukhoi fighter jet from the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. She is the second woman President of India to do so.

In 2009, the then President of India Pratibha Patil had created history by flying in a Sukhoi 30 MKI in Pune.

Before boarding the jet, Murmu, who was clad in IAF attires, waved her hand at those present and also showed the victory sign. IAF officials had minutely examined everything before the jet took off at 11:06 am.

The Sukhoi jet carrying President Droupadi Murmu touched down at the runway of the Tezpur Air Force
Station in Assam at 11:29 am, 23 minutes after it had taken off.

The President is in Assam on a three-day visit. She will leave the state later in the day.

On Friday, Murmu inaugurated the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park. She also took a jeep safari and fed elephants. Later, she attended a function organised to celebrate the 75 years of the Gauhati High Court in Guwahati.

She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S P Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(With inputs from PTI)

