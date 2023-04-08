Home Nation

Punjab govt office timing changed as a summer measure

Published: 08th April 2023 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

summer, temperature

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to save electricity, the Punjab government has changed its office hours from the current 9 AM to 5 PM to 7.30 AM to 2 PM. This change will come into effect on May 2. 

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the change of timings on Saturday. 

He said it is an attempt to benefit the common people who run errands at government offices during the ensuing summer season. 

The decision has been taken after due consultation with stakeholders to ensure the masses' welfare, the CM said. 

The revised timings will stay implemented until July 15. Mann said that this decision will be applicable to all the offices of the Punjab government. 

He envisioned that this will also help in saving around 300-350 MW of power, as a considerable chunk of power was being consumed in government offices. He said that as per the data of PSPCL, the leak load of the board starts after 1 pm in the day.

Mann said that the new timetable will also ensure that maximum sunlight is utilised by the people. 

He assured the people that the state government will take more such citizen-centric decisions in the coming days too.
 

