Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi's maiden public meeting after disqualification from LS postponed to April 16

Due to the Assembly election-related works and the selection of candidates, the party leaders requested him to extend it by a week.

Published: 08th April 2023 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's event, which was supposed to take place on April 10 has been postponed further and now it will be held on April 16 at Kolar, Karnataka Congress unit president D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.

Gandhi had planned to address people on April 10 at the same place where his speech during 2019 Lok Sabha elections had led to his disqualification from the lower house of the Parliament, Shivakumar told reporters here.

However, due to the Assembly election-related works and the selection of candidates, the party leaders requested him to extend it by a week.

"We had requested Rahul Gandhi to extend the public meeting by a week and he gave his consent. Gandhi and all leaders will come on April 16 for the 'Jai Bharat' event at Kolar," Shivakumar said.

He added that this will be Gandhi's first public address in Kolar after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. He also said that Gandhi's disqualification was an insult to democracy.

"Cancelling the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi, who had won with a margin of seven lakh votes, is an insult to the entire democracy," Shivakumar said.

According to Congress sources, Gandhi's event was earlier planned on April 5, which was changed to April 6. Then it was again planned on April 9, which clashed with Prime Minister's 'Project Tiger' event in Mysuru.

ALSO READ | Cheetahs exploring habitat, nothing to worry: Project Tiger head on straying incident

The date was then rescheduled to April 10 and now once again it has been postponed to April 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Congress Lok Sabha elections
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp