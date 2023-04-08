Ukrainian foreign minister likely to seek humanitarian aid during India's visit

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ukraine’s first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova will be on an official visit to Delhi from Sunday. This will be the first visit of a senior minister from Ukraine to India since the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war on February 24th, 2022.

"During her visit, Dzhaparova will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest,’’ according to the MEA.

Sources point out that one of the things that the minister is likely to talk about is assistance in the reconstruction of the war-torn country. Besides, she would be seeking additional humanitarian aid.

The Ukrainian government has requested aid in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and energy equipment which will help repair infrastructure damaged during the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, during her visit, she will be meeting Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine.

Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests.

NEW DELHI: Ukraine’s first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova will be on an official visit to Delhi from Sunday. This will be the first visit of a senior minister from Ukraine to India since the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war on February 24th, 2022. "During her visit, Dzhaparova will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest,’’ according to the MEA. Sources point out that one of the things that the minister is likely to talk about is assistance in the reconstruction of the war-torn country. Besides, she would be seeking additional humanitarian aid.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Ukrainian government has requested aid in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and energy equipment which will help repair infrastructure damaged during the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, during her visit, she will be meeting Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri. India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests.