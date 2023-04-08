Uttarakhand: 3 tourists from Ghaziabad killed as car falls into gorge near Kalsi

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A car fell into a gorge here killing three people Saturday morning. The accident happened near Kalsi, 43 km from district Dehradun police said.

Three of the four riders in the car were killed in the accident. An injured person was rescued by a team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The injured, identified to be one Gyanendra from Ghaziabad has been admitted to Vikasnagar Hospital for treatment.

According to information received from the SDRF police, "At around 6:45 am on Saturday morning, a car fell into a 200-meter deep ditch near Chapanu, 14 km ahead of Kalsi. Upon receiving information, the police force from Kalsi police station immediately reached the spot and started relief and rescue work".

The deceased have been identified as Rishabh Jain (27), a resident of Panchavati Colony in Ghaziabad, Suraj Kashyap (27), a resident of Ghaziabad, and Gudiya (40), a resident of Delhi's Chota Bazar Sahadara.

