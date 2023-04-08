Home Nation

Vijayvargiya's 'Shurpanakha' remark sexist, reveals BJP's low mentality: TMC

The TMC’s West Bengal spokesperson Kunal Ghosh described the BJP leader's comments as "sexist and misogynist".

Published: 08th April 2023 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya, TMC

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday termed BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s comment that girls wearing “bad dresses” look like Shurpanakha as sexist, and revealing the “low mentality” of the saffron party.

India is "walking backwards" under the BJP's rule, the TMC claimed. The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar tweeted: "This openly sexist remark reveals the low mentality of the party. " Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev asked “Who defines dirty clothes? Shameless & shameful. Kailash Vijayvargiya." The party also slammed Vijayvargiya, a former BJP minder for West Bengal, on its official Twitter handle. "India continues to walk backwards under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. Senior @BJP4India leaders are now comparing women to demoness for simply choosing to wear what they please!"

The TMC’s West Bengal spokesperson Kunal Ghosh described the BJP leader's comments as "sexist and misogynist". A video of Vijayvargiya’s remarks, made at a religious function organised in Indore on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, went viral on social media. “We see goddess in women.

But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody goddess but look like Shurpanakha. God has given you good and beautiful body…..dress well, friends,” he said. In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Vijayvargiya Shurpanakha Sexist comments BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp