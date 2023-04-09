Home Nation

Congress' Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after 'nilgai' rams into his SUV in Haryana

When contacted, Hooda said, "The animal hit our vehicle, but everyone is safe. I am continuing with my programmes and am headed to a village for a function," he said.

Published: 09th April 2023 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupinder Singh Hooda's SUV collided with a nilgai (antelope) in Hisar.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda's SUV collided with a nilgai (antelope) in Hisar. (Photos | PTI/Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday escaped unhurt after a 'nilgai' hit his SUV when the former chief minister's vehicle was passing near Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district, police said.

The 75-year-old leader was headed for some function when the incident occurred.

The front bumper of the Toyota vehicle was damaged in the incident.

"A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and hit Mr Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury," Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told PTI over the phone.

When contacted, Hooda said, "The animal hit our vehicle, but everyone is safe. I am continuing with my programmes and am headed to a village for a function," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupinder Singh Hooda nilgai Barwala Bhupinder Singh Hooda SUV
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp