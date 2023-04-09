Home Nation

Kin cremate Dalit rape victim in Rajasthan's Barmer after govt assurance

The 30-year-old woman, a mother of two, suffered around 50 per cent burns and died at a government hospital in Jodhpur late Friday.

Published: 09th April 2023 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

violence against women

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set afire by a man in Rajasthan's Barmer was cremated by her family members on Sunday following assurances of help by the administration, while a BJP delegation visited her residence.

The 30-year-old woman, a mother of two, suffered around 50 per cent burns and died at a government hospital in Jodhpur late Friday.

On Saturday, the woman's family members refused to take the body, alleging that the police misbehaved with them and also threatened them.

They sought the removal of two police officials, including a DSP, demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation and a government job to a family member.

"The woman's family members agreed to the post-mortem examination after they were assured that they will be provided maximum benefits under all government schemes," said Barmer Additional District Magistrate Avnish Panwar.

The autopsy was conducted late on Saturday night at Mathura Das Hospital, Jodhpur.

Later, the woman's mortal remains were taken to Balotra in Barmer where the last rites were held on Sunday morning, he said.

Meanwhile, a three-member BJP delegation comprising Pali MP P P Chaudhary, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Satish Poonia and Jalore MLA Jogeshwar Garg met the family members of the victim in Barmer and expressed their condolences.

Speaking at a press conference, Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said women are not safe in Rajasthan and they cannot expect security from the Congress government.

"If you are a woman and you are alone at home, then you are unsafe. You cannot expect security from this state government. This government is busy pleasing its bosses. This government is not standing with its people," the BJP leader said.

ALSO READ | Deaf-mute girl's rape in Rajasthan: SHRC seeks report from Barmer SP, Collector

Rathore alleged the Congress government is indulging in "appeasement politics" by ignoring the sentiments of the majority community.

The people of Rajasthan are seeing everything and will give a befitting reply in the assembly elections later this year.

The woman was allegedly raped and set ablaze by Shakoor Khan when she was alone at her house on April 6.

Khan, who hails from the same village as the victim, poured an acid-like substance on her before setting her on fire, according to police.

He has been arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barmer Rajasthan rape case Dalit woman Violence against women
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp