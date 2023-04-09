Home Nation

UP urban local body polls on May 4, 11; counting on May 13

With the announcement of polls, the model code of conduct came into force immediately.

Published: 09th April 2023 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

election, polls, bypoll

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday announced the dates of Local Urban Body polls. The voting would be held in two phases on May 4 and May 11. The results will be announced on May 13. 

With the announcement of polls, the model code of conduct came into force immediately.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar issued the notification for the elections soon after the state government issued the fresh notification on OBC and SC/ST reservations.

“In Lucknow and Varanasi, the voting will take place in the first phase on May 4", he said.

Earlier, the state government had issued the draft proposal for the quota on March 31 on the basis of the recommendation of the five-member Backward Commission listing the reserved seats for the three-tier civic body. The objections over the list were sought by April 6.

Out of the 17 posts of Mayor, 199 of chairpersons of Nagar Palika Parishad and 534 Nagar Panchayats – which add up to 760 total seats – 205 posts have been reserved for OBCs, 288 for women of all categories, 110 for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and two for Scheduled Tribes (STs), according to the new notification.

As per the earlier draft reservation notification issued by the state government on December 5, 2022, 255 seats were reserved for women, 205 for OBCs, 102 for SCs, and 1 seat for STs.

However, it was challenged in the Allahabad High Court which asked the state government to go ahead with the civic polls in the state without OBC reservation as the quota decided by it was not in consonance with the Supreme Court guidelines of the triple test.

Subsequently, the UP govt challenged the HC order in the apex court which asked the government to follow the due procedure to ascertain the quota and then conduct the polls with OBC reservation.

On the direction of the Supreme Court, the state government constituted a five-member panel to look into the backwardness criteria for defining reservation among other things as the triple-test requirement.

Following the commission’s report, which was submitted to the government, the Supreme Court allowed holding the elections in the three-tier body with OBC quota on March 27, this year.

The elections will witness the political parties, including the ruling BJP and principal opposition Samajwadi Party, trying to strengthen themselves ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The politically crucial state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Election Commission SEC Local Urban Body polls Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp