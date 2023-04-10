C’garh elections:  Saffron camp sharpens strategy

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The BJP which faced its worst electoral losses in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls in 2018 has drawn up an action plan, aiming to enhance its vote share, in coordination with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The party has decided corner the ruling Congress government at every level.

As per sources familiar with the development, the strategy to win the Assembly polls has been chalked out in accordance with the roadmap approved during the crucial marathon meeting of the senior RSS functionaries of the central zone and the BJP leaders. However, what actually transpired during the course of discussions in the meeting has been kept confidential. The party leaders and cadres have been exhorted to highlight the failures and corruption of the Congress and devote their efforts for the rights of the people.

“We had to focus on every assembly seat for which the strategy has been formulated during the meeting of the leaders. Among others, the local issues will remain in focus. The BJP will go to the people raising issues like PM Awas, liquor prohibition and unemployment,” said Raman Singh, BJP national vice-president and former chief minister. The BJP has been asked to move ahead in coordination with the organisations linked to RSS, the sources said.

RSS leaders during their meeting reiterated the need to expand and intensify its outreach in villages while deliberating on carrying forward the plans at the grassroots level. Meanwhile, CM Bhupesh Baghel took a dig at the Opposition saying, “The BJP knows very well that however hard it might try along with the RSS, the government formation in Chhattisgarh is not within their capability. More than the BJP or RSS, it’s the ED that is more active in the state.”

RSS pressed the need to expand outreach

