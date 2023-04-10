Home Nation

Chhattisgarh communal clash: VHP bandh call evokes mixed response

The opposition BJP and Bajrang Dal came out in support of the bandh. Their cadres were seen moving around since morning in the various districts of central Chhattisgarh to enforce the bandh.

The violence at Bemetra erupted on Saturday following the tussle between some children over a petting issue that led to the clash between two communities.

RAIPUR: The statewide bandh call given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday in protest against the communal clash at Biranpur village in Bemetra district saw mixed responses though the shutdown in the capital was near total during the early hours of the day. Bemetra is around 70 km southeast of Raipur.

The opposition BJP and Bajrang Dal came out in support of the bandh. Their cadres were seen moving around since morning in the various districts of central Chhattisgarh to enforce the bandh, asking the people to close their business establishments. The schools and petrol pumps remained closed. The shutdown call had some initial effect on the movement of public transport, though the emergency services like hospitals and medical shops remained open.

The violence at Bemetra erupted on Saturday following the tussle between some children over a petting issue that led to the clash between two communities that escalated in Biranpur. Bhuneshwar Sahu, 23, who was critically injured in the clash later died. A couple of police personnel too sustained injuries in the violence. In connection with the communal clash, the police have arrested 11 people on charges of murder and rioting.

The Bemetra district administration meanwhile has imposed Section 144 CrPC to prohibit assemblies of five or more individuals. The roads leading to Biranpur have been barricaded as the situation in the area remained tense following the violent incident.

CM Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to people to maintain peace. “Such incident shouldn't have happened. Prompt actions have been taken by the authorities who are keeping an eye on the situation, he said.

