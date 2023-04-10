Home Nation

Congress-NCP rift widens over Pawar’s comments on Adani group, JPC probe

The one and only Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for the people. He is also fighting the capitalists and the corrupt people who are protecting them.”

Published: 10th April 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress on Sunday launched a broadside against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for defending industrialist Gautam Adani and criticising the Opposition’s demand for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani group.

Sharing the picture of Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba tweeted in Hindi: “Scared, greedy people are dancing to the tune of authoritarian government for their own personal benefit. The one and only Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for the people. He is also fighting the capitalists and the corrupt people who are protecting them.”

In response, NCP youth wing president Suraj Chavan shared the picture of Adani with Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, asking if they were also ‘greedy’. 
Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders said they have noted the NCP chief’s flip-flop and decided to go ahead with their protests against Modi and Adani. “We have decided to prepare the ground for the upcoming elections.

We can’t fully trust the NCP given their track record. We are ready to go solo or with an alliance,” said a leader. Notably, the BJP jumped to defend Pawar with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis terming Alka Lamba’s tweet and personal remarks against the veteran politician ‘appalling’. 

