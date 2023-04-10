Home Nation

Covid-19 claims three lives in Rajasthan

Published: 10th April 2023 11:11 PM

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with healthcare workers during the inspection of a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at RML Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Covid-19 claimed three lives in Rajasthan on Monday while 197 new cases were reported, taking the number of active cases in the state to 804.

Two people died in Jhalawar while one person lost his life to COVID in Bikaner.

Earlier on Sunday, 165 cases were found.

On Monday, 1,348 samples were tested in the state out of which 197 people tested positive. The highest number of 55 cases were reported in Jaipur while 35 were reported in Rajsamand, 22 in Jhalawar, 16 each in Jodhpur and Udaipur, 13 in Alwar, 10 in Ajmer, eight in Pali, five in Banswara, four each in Bundi and Tonk, three each in Chittorgarh, Churu, and Sawai Madhopur, and one case each in Ganganagar and Kota.

Meanwhile, instructions have been given to increase the sampling and to keep the control rooms active for the exchange of necessary information at the state and district level for effective control and management of Covid in the state. Along with this, instructions have been given to be vigilant in the mock drill, reporting and other treatment services in all the health centres of the state.

Medical Education Secretary T Ravikant and Medical and Health Secretary Dr Prithvi took information about the preparations for Covid control and management through video conferencing at the Swasthya Bhawan Auditorium on Monday and gave necessary guidelines. Principals of all medical colleges, superintendents of hospitals and chief medical officers and chief medical and health officers and concerned officials participated in the meeting.

Ravikant instructed for compulsory Covid sampling in the patients coming to the hospitals if symptoms of Covid are seen.

Dr. Prithvi instructed to send positive samples for genome sequencing. He asked the district administration to work in coordination to propagate Covid protocol in public, including using masks, maintaining proper distance, washing hands with soap, etc.

