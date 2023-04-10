Home Nation

EC notifies UP civic body polls, voting on May 4, 11

The results will be announced on May 13. State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar issued the notifcation for the elections.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Model code of conduct came into force in Uttar Pradesh with the State Election Commission (SEC) notifying the Local Urban Body polls and announcing the dates of voting in two phases on May 4 and May 11, here on Sunday evening. The results will be announced on May 13.
The SEC announced the poll dates soon after the state government issued the fresh notification of the reservation of OBCs, SC/ST in Urban Local bodies across the state on Sunday. Earlier, the state government had issued the draft proposal for the quota on March 31 on the basis of the recommendation of the five-member Backward Commission listing the reserved seats for the three-tier civic body. The objections over the list were sought by April 6.

Out of the 17 posts of Mayor, 199 of chairpersons of Nagar Palika Parishad and 534 Nagar Panchayats – which add up to 760 total seats – 205 posts have been reserved for OBCs, 288 for women of all categories, 110 for SCs and two for STs.

