Jaipur Diar: Loyalists raise slogans for Gehlot as CM again

Loyalists raise slogans for Gehlot as CM again

In a Congress event, Water Supply Minister Mahesh Joshi raised slogans demanding Ashok Gehlot to be made the CM for the fourth time. This sloganeering happened in front of state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and has set off major discussions in political corridors. Joshi is accused of convening a meeting of the Parallel Legislature Party on September 25, 2022 at UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal’s bungalow. Action is pending against him for several months now. Experts say that Joshi was giving a message to the Pilot camp.

New appointments in BJP, Raje’s future unclear

Before the assembly elections in Rajasthan, the BJP high command has tried to prevent rift in the state unit by appointing CP Joshi as state president and Rajendra Rathore as Leader of Opposition. But political corridors are buzzing about political future of former CM Vasundhara Raje. In the last few years, Raje has consistently shown her influence through Dev Darshan tours or her huge birthday celebrations - the message was that she is still the big face of BJP in Rajasthan. But with all key posts filled, questions are being raised if she will play an important role in the in Rajasthan elections.

Fans mourn death of Voice of Rajasthan

The voice behind, “Khamma Ghani Sa….”, on radio and stage, Zafar Khan Sindhi, a famous senior announcer of three languages, passed away on Sunday. He was 59-years-old and was suffering from cancer for a long time. A large number of people from every section of the society and community participated in his funeral in Jodhpur. One of his remarkable works was that he promoted the Rajasthani language through his voice. He also worked as a cultural correspondent and feature editor in many newspapers of Jodhpur. His voice was even resounded in the Indian Embassy of Britain through a

short movie.

