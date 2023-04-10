Home Nation

Rajasthan govt declares birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule public holiday 

Till now, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti was an optional holiday in the state.

Published: 10th April 2023 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

19th century social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has declared April 11, the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, a public holiday.

With this, the state has 30 public holidays and 20 optional holidays.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal in this regard.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the common man's feelings and the demand of people's representatives, it said.

Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Rashtriya Phule Brigade Team Rajasthan and various social organizations and people's representatives had demanded that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti be declared a public holiday.

Jyotiba Phule played an important role in eradicating untouchability and empowering society.

He also made organised efforts for the rights of farmers and labourers.

Earlier, the state government changed Lord Shri Devnarayan Jayanti from optional to public holiday.

