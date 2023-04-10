Home Nation

Two men murder debtor, chop body & abandon it stuffed in plastic bags; 'guilt' drives one to suicide 

A co-accused in the case took his own life after allegedly realizing his "big mistake." 

Published: 10th April 2023 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Falling rupee, Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JABALPUR: A man was arrested on Monday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing a person recently for not repaying a loan. The assailant dismembered the victim's body using a woodcutter.

A co-accused in the case took his own life after allegedly realizing his "big mistake." 

The body of Anupam Sharma (45), who was missing since February 16, was found stuffed in three plastic bags in a drain in Sanjeevani Nagar on Sunday after one of the two persons the victim was last seen with in a CCTV footage was questioned, a police officer said.

Ramprakash Puniya was placed under arrest on Monday for murder, destroying evidence and conspiracy, while his associate Vinod Verma alias Tony died by suicide on March 1 after leaving a note which stated he had committed a "big mistake", Superintendent of Police TK Vidyarthi said.

"Sharma was missing since February 16 and a missing person complaint was registered at Sanjeevani Nagar police station on February 30. Puniya and Verma had hatched a conspiracy to kill Sharma for not returning the money he had borrowed from them," the SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loan murder dismembered body
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp