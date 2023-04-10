Two men murder debtor, chop body & abandon it stuffed in plastic bags; 'guilt' drives one to suicide 

By PTI

JABALPUR: A man was arrested on Monday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing a person recently for not repaying a loan. The assailant dismembered the victim's body using a woodcutter.

A co-accused in the case took his own life after allegedly realizing his "big mistake."

The body of Anupam Sharma (45), who was missing since February 16, was found stuffed in three plastic bags in a drain in Sanjeevani Nagar on Sunday after one of the two persons the victim was last seen with in a CCTV footage was questioned, a police officer said.

Ramprakash Puniya was placed under arrest on Monday for murder, destroying evidence and conspiracy, while his associate Vinod Verma alias Tony died by suicide on March 1 after leaving a note which stated he had committed a "big mistake", Superintendent of Police TK Vidyarthi said.

"Sharma was missing since February 16 and a missing person complaint was registered at Sanjeevani Nagar police station on February 30. Puniya and Verma had hatched a conspiracy to kill Sharma for not returning the money he had borrowed from them," the SP said.

