15-yr-old girl from MP set to appear for BA final exams; recalls PM's encouraging words

She cleared the Class 12 exams at the age of 13 straightaway after passing Class 10 in the first division.

Published: 11th April 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tanishka Sujit. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

INDORE: Tanishka Sujit, a bright and meritorious student from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, is set to appear for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) final year exams at the age of 15 and she aims to further study law and become the country's Chief Justice.

The teenage girl, who lost her father and grandfather to COVID-19 in 2020, recalled her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal a few days back and how he encouraged her to pursue her dream.

Sujit, a student of Indore's Devi Ahilya University, told PTI on Monday that she will appear for her BA (Psychology) final year exams to be held from April 19 to 28.

Rekha Acharya, Head of the Department of Social Science Studies at the Devi Ahilya University, said Sujit was given admission to BA (Psychology) first year at the age of 13 after she performed well in the entrance test taken by the university for her as a special case.

Sujit met PM Modi during his visit to the state capital Bhopal on April 1 for the Combined Commanders' Conference.

The girl said during the meeting, which lasted for around 15 minutes, she told the PM that she wanted to study law in the US after clearing her BA exams and dreamt of becoming the Chief Justice of India someday.

"On hearing about my aim, the prime minister advised me to go to the Supreme Court and watch the arguments of lawyers there as it would motivate me to achieve my goal. Meeting the prime minister was a dream come true for me," she said.

Her mother Anubha said her husband and father-in-law died in 2020 due to coronavirus, but she fought and overcame the grief for the sake of her daughter, who continued to excel in academics.

"After losing both family members, I was left clueless. After two-three months, I felt that I should take care of my daughter's studies for the sake of her future and have to fight for this," she added.

Tanishka Sujit BA Exam COVID Narendra Modi
