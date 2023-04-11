Home Nation

Allahabad High Court refuses to quash FIR over FB post

The allegation against the applicant was that he had posted objectionable comments on his Facebook post regarding Lord Shiva which had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Published: 11th April 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Allahabad High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against a man, accused of posting objectionable comments on Facebook against Lord Shiva.

Observing that such offences, which have a tendency to promote hatred between classes of people or communities, should be put down with an iron fist, the court dismissed a petition filed by one Asif of Aligarh district. Justice JJ Munir observed: “Offences of the kind that have a tendency to promote hatred between classes of people have to be put down with a heavy hand. These offences cannot be permitted to flourish in society by adopting a soft-pedalling approach at the cost of widespread damage to the community.”

The allegation against the applicant was that he had posted objectionable comments on his Facebook post regarding Lord Shiva which had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. There have been further comments fomenting communal hatred by the other co-accused in the comments section of the FB account. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook Lord Shiva
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp