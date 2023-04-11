Home Nation

India rubbishes speculation on stalling trade talks with Britain

British newspaper The Times, reported that FTA talks had been stalled by India as they were seeking tougher action against the Khalistani groups that were behind the desecration of the Tricolour. 

Published: 11th April 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India has rubbished British Media reports that the talks between India and UK on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) have been stalled over the recent attacks by the Khalistani supporters, including 
removing the tricolour from the Indian High Commission in London.

“These reports are baseless, to say the least. The FTA talks are on track. In fact, a U.K. team has visited India and seven rounds of the FTA are already over. Negotiations are proceeding normally and it’s not been clouded by any events,’’ said sources who are involved in the FTA talks.

British newspaper, The Times, reported that FTA talks had been stalled by India as they were seeking tougher action against the Khalistani groups that were behind the desecration of the Tricolour and related incidents that took place across parts of London.

While the UK government has since condemned the attack and promised a security review at the diplomatic mission, the Indian authorities reportedly want the action to go further to publicly condemn the separatist extremists. 

Meanwhile, sources add that the next round of talks will take place in London towards the end of April.
“A lot of issues that we are negotiating with have been resolved and we are inching towards finalising this FTA. I can’t give a fixed date as there are so many things that keep altering the deadline – but this much I can say that this will be the first FTA to be firmed up and finalised and hopefully during the course of this year,’’ sources told this newspaper. The UK government announced the launch of the FTA negotiations with India on January 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Monday met a team of nine visiting British Parliamentarians from APPG India (All Party Parliamentary Group for Trade and Investment).
“Discussions were held which covered achievements and opportunities in multi-faceted India-UK partnership,’’ according to the Ministry of external affairs (MEA).

In March, the APPG India held a roundtable discussion that included matters ranging from allowing British lawyers to practice in India, the FTA and also the Khalistani supporters in UK. Bilateral trade between India and the UK was around 34 billion pounds in 2022 and this is expected to touch 100 billion pounds once the FTA is finalised. Estimates show that at present, trade between the two nations is growing by 10 billion pounds year on year. UK announced the launch of the FTA negotiations with India on January 13, 2022.

Bilateral trade
Bilateral trade between India and the UK was around 34 billion pounds in 2022. This is expected to touch 100 billion pounds once the FTA is finalised. Estimates show that at present trade between the two nations is growing by 10 billion pounds year on year

