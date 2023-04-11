PM’s degree a non-issue, says Sharad Pawar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Discussing the Opposition’s reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graduation degree, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said there are other burning issues that are more important. Pawar had distanced himself from the Oppositions over the demand for a JPC probe on the Adani-Hindenburg research report and Rahul Gandhi’s insidious remark against VD Savarkar.

“What is your degree? What is my degree? What is their degree? Is it more important? There are many issues like unemployment, inflation, farmers, law and order. The state and central government should make efforts in this regard,” the former Union agriculture minister said.

NCP state president Jayant Patil said there is no reason to say that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister because he has a degree. “Narendra Modi was not made the PM because of his degree. But once he says that this is my degree, the issue will die down. In a democracy, it is natural for discussion over any issue and different opinions are also expressed. So until the Prime Minister makes any comment on his degree and tells the truth to the people, then no one can stop the people from airing their different views,” Patil said.

MUMBAI: Discussing the Opposition’s reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graduation degree, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said there are other burning issues that are more important. Pawar had distanced himself from the Oppositions over the demand for a JPC probe on the Adani-Hindenburg research report and Rahul Gandhi’s insidious remark against VD Savarkar. “What is your degree? What is my degree? What is their degree? Is it more important? There are many issues like unemployment, inflation, farmers, law and order. The state and central government should make efforts in this regard,” the former Union agriculture minister said. NCP state president Jayant Patil said there is no reason to say that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister because he has a degree. “Narendra Modi was not made the PM because of his degree. But once he says that this is my degree, the issue will die down. In a democracy, it is natural for discussion over any issue and different opinions are also expressed. So until the Prime Minister makes any comment on his degree and tells the truth to the people, then no one can stop the people from airing their different views,” Patil said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });