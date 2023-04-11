Home Nation

'Swaraj Abhiyan' moves SC, seeks hearing on plea for allocation of funds for MGNREGA

"As of November 26, 2021, the state governments are facing a shortage of Rs 9,682 crores and 100 per cent of the allocated funds for the year have been exhausted before the conclusion of the year."

Published: 11th April 2023 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

A file picture of women employed under the MGNREGA scheme. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

A file picture of women employed under the MGNREGA scheme. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  'Swaraj Abhiyan', a political party, on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on its plea for a direction to the Centre to ensure that states have adequate funds to implement the rural employment guarantee scheme, MGNREGA.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and said the plea may be mentioned for urgent hearing before the bench concerned.

"We will give you liberty to mention it before the bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi (before whom the matter was listed earlier)," the CJI said.

The political party, in its fresh plea, said, "There is currently a grave crisis being faced by crores of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) in the country, with their pending wages piling up along with negative balances in most of the states."

 As of November 26, 2021, the state governments are facing a shortage of Rs 9,682 crores and 100 per cent of the allocated funds for the year have been exhausted before the conclusion of the year, it said.

"This is despite this excuse of shortage of funds being a gross violation of the law," it said and referred to the apex court judgement on MGNREGA wage payments.

The plea said directions to the Central Government be issued to put in place a mechanism to ensure that states have adequate funds to implement the programme for a subsequent month.

"The month when the demand was highest in the previous year should be used as the base month for which minimum funds must be provided to the State Government in advance," the plea said.

It also sought the issuance of direction to the Centre and states to comply with the instruction of May 31, 2013 issued by the Ministry of Rural Development and ensure that workers are able to register their demand for work through technologies and get dated acknowledgement receipts for the same.

A direction be also issued to the Centre and states to comply with the provisions in the "Annual Master Circular" and ensure automatic payment of unemployment allowance to workers who have not been provided work within 15 days of them demanding it.

"A direction to the Central Government to ensure that all pending wage, material, and administrative payments pending as of today is cleared within the next 30 days,
" it said.

It has also sought direction from the authorities to ensure payment of compensation for the delay in payment of wages, as prescribed in the MGNREGA along with clearing all pending wage payments due.

Swaraj Abhiyan, then an NGO, had filed a PIL in the apex court in 2015 seeking various reliefs for rural poor and farmers and later came up with an interim application in that plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swaraj Abhiyan MGNREGA Prashant Bhushan
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp