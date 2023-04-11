Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against man for 'threatening' BJP MLA 

According to police, an audio clip purportedly of the accused abusing the MLA and threatening to kill him has been made public.

By PTI

BHODOHI: A man has been booked in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly abusing and threatening to kill BJP MLA Dinanath Bhaskar, police said.

The accused, Dilip Dubey, a resident of Mahdepur Kairmau in Bhadohi district, was earlier booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly using abusive language against Bhaskar, who hails from the Dalit community.

Dubey allegedly called the MLA representing the Aurai constituency in the Assembly on Sunday and pressured him to get the section related to Dalit harassment removed from the earlier case against him.

He allegedly used abusive language and threatened the legislator, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said.

On a complaint from the MLA, a fresh case was lodged against Dubey under the relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Aurai police station.

The SP said police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused.

Three months ago, Dubey called senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rishi Shukla and allegedly used abusive language against Bhaskar, following which Shukla got a complaint lodged against him.

Police have filed a chargesheet in that case, the SP said.

