'Band baja suspension': Chhattisgarh cop shunted for taking farewell procession after transfer

The video of his farewell  has gone viral on social media. The vehicle in which he was moving is believed to be his personal car, sources said.

Published: 12th April 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 02:44 PM

Surendra Swarnkar was suspended on grounds of ‘inappropriate conduct’.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Town inspector Surendra Swarnkar, who was accorded a warm farewell with band-baja and dance by policemen of Dongargarh police station in Rajnandgaon, might have never expected to face swift disciplinary action as he was suspended on grounds of ‘inappropriate conduct’.

He has been transferred from Rajnandgaon to Bilaspur district, some 110 km east of Raipur.

Swarnkar, sporting black sunglasses, was seen moving in an SUV car standing up like ‘Singham’ through the sunroof — an action of peeping through the sunroof on a moving car is often discouraged by the traffic police as this might cause serious injuries. The police officer waved at the gathered people, with his colleagues in uniform dancing to the tune of Bhangra as they escorted the vehicle right from the police station.  

The video of his farewell has gone viral on social media. The vehicle in which he was moving is believed to be his personal car, sources said. His joy didn’t last for long when Swarnkar reached Bilaspur to report to his duty on Tuesday. His unique way of enjoying his farewell didn’t go down well with the police department. He was served with the suspension order issued by the Bilaspur range inspector general of police Badri Narayan Meena the same day.

Prior to his posting at Dongargarh, where he remained only for around eleven months, Swarnkar was in Bilaspur where some of his actions were deemed controversial. The sources in the police department shared that he has been transferred with a single order issued by the state home department, indicative of the influence he holds.

