'Despite political tussles, Gehlot came': PM Modi 'thanks' Rajasthan CM at Vande Bharat train launch

By PTI

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said railways had become an arena of politics under previous governments and its modernisation affected by political considerations.

"It is our country's misfortune that an important system like the railways, which is such a big part in the lives of common people, was also made an arena of politics," he said after launching Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express here via video conferencing.

The new Vande Bharat train, the 15th in the country, will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment stations with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram.

It will cover the distance in five hours and 15 minutes.

The prime minister thanked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for attending the event despite going through a "political tussle" in the state Congress.

"After independence, India had got a large railway network but political interests always dominated the modernisation of railways," Modi said, adding the decision on who would become the railway minister and which train would run at a certain station used to be taken based on political interest.

He also alleged that due to political pressure, several trains announced in budgets never actually ran.

"There was politics in railway recruitment, corruption was rampant. The situation was such that lands of poor people were snatched away and they were given a bluff in the name of job in the railways," Modi said.

"But things changed after the country got a stable government in 2014," he said.

The pressure of political bargaining on the government was removed after 2014, the railways heaved a sigh of relief and achieved new heights, the prime minister said.

Later on Twitter, Gehlot challenged the prime minister's claim.

He said it was "unfortunate" that the PM had talked about the decisions taken by earlier railway ministers as being influenced by corruption and political considerations.

Gehlot accused the PM of reducing the importance of railways during his own term by ending the practice of a separate railway budget.

The launch event was organised at the Jaipur junction railway station.

It was attended by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra among others.

Modi said his government today was fulfilling demands which were more than 100 years old.

He said thousands of level crossings in the country were left unmanned and railway safety, cleanliness of platforms and everything else were ignored.

"Changes in all these circumstances have started coming after 2014 when the people of the country formed a stable government with full majority," Modi said.

"Today, every Indian is proud of the rejuvenation of the Indian Railways," he added.

Talking about the Vande Bharat Express, the prime minister said it would benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan.

It will save time and make it easier for devotees going to Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif, he added.

He said the biggest feature of the Vande Bharat Express is its high speed which saves time.

Modi stated that as per a study, 2,500 hours are saved in each trip of the train and passengers are getting this extra time for other work.

The prime minister said the Vande Bharat trains have become the symbol of modernisation and self-reliance.

He said the central government is focused on improving railway connectivity as well as road infrastructure.

The budget for railways used to be around Rs 700 crore before 2014 but now, it is Rs 9,500 crore, he added.

Seventy-five per cent of electrification work has been completed in nine years in Rajasthan, work on 1,400 km roads in border areas are going on and railway stations are being rejuvenated, Modi said.

Modi called Gehlot a "friend" and thanked him for attending the launch event even when he is going through a "political tussle" in the state.

World’s first semi-high speed passenger train with high-rise pantograph.



Thank You PM @narendramodi Ji, for flagging off Ajmer- Delhi Vande Bharat Express. pic.twitter.com/KpjqWx1xd7 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 12, 2023

"I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. During these days of political struggle when he is going through several crises, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him," Modi said.

Addressing the programme, Gehlot said several projects were pending with the Railway Ministry, and requested the prime minister to expedite them.

He said this was the first time that the railway minister of the country was from Rajasthan, and hoped that he would discuss the pending projects with the PM.

Gehlot further said Banswara, Karauli and Tonk have no railway connectivity despite having district headquarters.

BJP state president C P Joshi said the Vande Bharat Express was a big gift for the people of Rajasthan.

Leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore said the tourism sector of the state will get a boost because of the train.

He said revolutionary reforms have taken place in the railway sector in the last few years.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary and other leaders of BJP and railway officials were also present in the programme.

