El Nino or not, it will be normal monsoon: IMD

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Weather forecasting in India is always dicey.

The government-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a normal southwest monsoon despite the possibility of El Nino, a day after private weather forecaster Skymet interpreted it otherwise.

In the past five years, both got their predictions right only once (see table). El Niño is the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean that can affect precipitation.

The IMD said the overall rainfall would be 96 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) with a model error of 5 per cent.

While peninsular India, most of Northeast and adjoining East-central India are expected to have normal to above-normal rainfall, it would be normal to below-normal in the Northwest, parts of West-central and some Northeast pockets.

The LPA of the season’s rainfall across the country based on data from 1971 to 2020 is 87 cm; this year’s corresponding figure is expected to be around 83 cm.

The IMD’s statistical and dynamic models suggest a higher probability of seasonal monsoon being normal — between 96 per cent and 104 per cent.

IMD director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the normal rainfall forecast is based on the positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions and low snow cover over the Northern Hemisphere.

The IOD is the difference in sea-surface temperatures in opposite parts of the Indian Ocean. Mohapatra said the impact of El Nino would not be much.

“Every El Nino year was not a drought year, but every drought year was an El Nino year,” said Mohapatra.

NEW DELHI: Weather forecasting in India is always dicey. The government-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a normal southwest monsoon despite the possibility of El Nino, a day after private weather forecaster Skymet interpreted it otherwise. In the past five years, both got their predictions right only once (see table). El Niño is the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean that can affect precipitation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The IMD said the overall rainfall would be 96 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) with a model error of 5 per cent. While peninsular India, most of Northeast and adjoining East-central India are expected to have normal to above-normal rainfall, it would be normal to below-normal in the Northwest, parts of West-central and some Northeast pockets. The LPA of the season’s rainfall across the country based on data from 1971 to 2020 is 87 cm; this year’s corresponding figure is expected to be around 83 cm. The IMD’s statistical and dynamic models suggest a higher probability of seasonal monsoon being normal — between 96 per cent and 104 per cent. IMD director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the normal rainfall forecast is based on the positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions and low snow cover over the Northern Hemisphere. The IOD is the difference in sea-surface temperatures in opposite parts of the Indian Ocean. Mohapatra said the impact of El Nino would not be much. “Every El Nino year was not a drought year, but every drought year was an El Nino year,” said Mohapatra.