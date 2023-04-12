Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government offers hope of shelter to tribal painter

The long wait for a pucca house for octogenarian labourer-turned-Padma Shri awardee painter Jodhaiya Bai Baiga is finally over.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Jodhaiya Bai Baiga is a labourer-turned-Padma Shri awardee painter. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: The long wait for a pucca house for octogenarian labourer-turned-Padma Shri awardee painter Jodhaiya Bai Baiga is finally over. The promise to build a pucca house for the 84-year-old painter in Lorha village of Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, which was reportedly made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2022, has finally been fullfilled by state’s governor Mangubhai C Patel.

The Raj Bhawan has approved from the Discretionary Fund Rs 1.5 lakh for renovating the elderly woman’s asbestos-roofed kutcha house and another Rs 5 lakh to promote tribal art clusters in the same district. The twin sums have reportedly been released by the Raj Bhawan on the detailed proposal of the Umaria district administration.

Jodhaiya Bai, who is a mother of three children and has more than 10 grandchildren, was handed over Rs 1.5 lakh cheque by the Umaria district collector KD Tripathi on April 8, that was 17 days after she received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on March 22.

According to Tripathi, the sum of Rs 5 lakh will be used to develop the tribal art cluster, preferably in Baiga’s native village Lorha, to enable her and other fellow tribal artists to promote and preserve the Baiga painting style.  The sum of Rs 1.5 lakh awarded for the renovation is more than what is provided for building a fresh house under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin). On January 26, 2023, while thanking the government for selecting her for one of the highest civilian awards, she had also expressed disappointment for not having a pucca house. 

While recounting her meeting with PM Modi on the eve of receiving the Nari Shakti Puraskar in March 2022, Jodhaiya Bai, had told journalists, “I hugged Modiji and shared my pain about not having a pucca house, after which he promised that I will get a pucca house, but till date I live in a kutcha house and a pucca house remains a distant dream for me. With folded hands I request, both, PM Modi and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to render me a pucca house.”

Importantly, Jodhaiya Bai, who spent almost 50 years working as labourer at construction sites, cutting wood and even selling country-made liquor, just to raise her three children, made her international debut as a painter in 2019. She learned painting from around 20 years younger Ashish Swami (an established artist from Santiniketan-West Bengal) when she was around 70.

She made her international painting debut in 2019 when her Baiga-style paintings were showcased at group exhibitions in Paris and Milan. Since then, her paintings have been showcased at painting exhibitions across India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jodhaiya Bai Baiga Baiga Painting Madhya Pradesh Tribal Painter
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp