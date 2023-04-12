Home Nation

Nitish, Tejashwi meet Kharge in Delhi; Rahul also present

Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently for forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

Published: 12th April 2023 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Nitish, Tejashwi meet Kharge in Delhi; Rahul also present

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JD (U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently for forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ | Congress will join hands with all like-minded political parties to defend Constitution: Sonia Gandhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp