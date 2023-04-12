Punjab Police arrest four smugglers with 36.9 Kg heroin

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 35 packets of heroin weighing 36.9 kg from their possession.

The arrest happened as the consignment of drugs was being smuggled from Rajasthan to Punjab after it was dropped from across the border using a drone.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that four drug smugglers were arrested and 35 packets of heroin weighing 36.9 kg were recovered in Fazilka district’s Lalo Wali village area.

Those arrested have been identified as Manpreet Singh, Jaspal Singh alias Gopi, Sukhdev Singh and Dyalvinder Singh, all residents of Tarn Taran.

The Police have also recovered two sedan cars which were used to smuggle drug consignment from Rajasthan.

The state police teams from the Fazilka district carried out the operation following reliable inputs about the influx of large quantities of heroin from Rajasthan to Punjab, Yadav said.

After seeing the police party, the accused tried to flee from the spot, but the police teams managed to apprehend them.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Fazilka Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that further investigations are on.

More arrests are expected in the coming days, she said and added that a case has been registered under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act at Police Station Sadar Fazilka.

