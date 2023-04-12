Home Nation

Two-day nationwide Covid mock drill in 33K health facilities in 724 districts

Even though Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours saw a marginal dip with 5,676 new positive cases, the country reported 21 deaths. 

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment take part in a mock drill at a government chest clinic in Puducherry on Tuesday. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India has successfully conducted a two-day nationwide mock drill in 33,685 health facilities, including 28,050 public and 5,635 private health facilities in 724 districts to take stock of Covid-19 preparedness, according to officials on Tuesday. 

According to the union health ministry statement, the mock drill was conducted in 35 states and union territories. Even though Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours saw a marginal dip with 5,676 new positive cases, the country reported 21 deaths. 

Three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. It was followed by Karnataka, where two deaths were reported.  Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu reported one death each. Kerala reported six reconciled deaths.  Mock drills, announced as Covid-19 cases saw a spike in India, were carried out in Delhi, West Bengal and other states on Tuesday. Many states conducted mock drills on Monday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited RML Hospital on Monday to review the mock drill.

According to officials, the mock drills were conducted on Monday and Tuesday in all public and private health facilities, including government medical colleges, hospitals, district and civil hospitals, community health centres as well as health and wellness centres and primary health centres and private health facilities, including medical colleges, hospitals and other health centres.

The ministry said that critical medical infrastructure and resources, including oxygen beds, isolation beds, ventilators, PSA plants, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, as well as medicines and PPE kits, were assessed, and medical staff were oriented on the management of Covid-19 during the drills.

In preparation for the nationwide mock drill, online training with state and district surveillance units was conducted on April 4, 5 and 6. 

