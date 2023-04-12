Home Nation

Woman, 50, killed by big cat in Motipur Forest Range of UP's Bahraich

The victim's family has been given Rs 10,000 in financial assistance by the Dudhwa Tiger Foundation.

Published: 12th April 2023 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAHRAICH: A 50-year-old woman working in her field died in an attack by a leopard or a tiger in Motipur Forest Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, police said on Wednesday.

Ratta Devi was working in her field Tuesday evening when suddenly a wild animal grabbed her by the throat and killed her, her husband Kailash of Hasulia village told the police.

Forest range officer Mahendra Maurya told reporters that the incident has been booked as a case of death due to attack by a violent wild animal.

The attacking wildlife could be a leopard, he said.

The victim's family has been given Rs 10,000 in financial assistance by the Dudhwa Tiger Foundation.

The same amount will be given by the World Nature Fund (WWF) after it completes the paperwork, he said.

After the departmental formalities, the family stands to get Rs 5 lakh, permissible in such cases, by the government, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard attack tiger attack
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp