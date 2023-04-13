Home Nation

AIMPLB president Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi dead

Published: 13th April 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 07:03 PM

Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi

President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Senior executive member of the board Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told PTI that Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi died around 3.30 pm at the Lucknow-based Islamic Educational Institute Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa).

Mahali said Nadvi had been brought to Lucknow from his ancestral home in Raebareli four days ago as he was suffering from pneumonia.

He is survived by three daughters.

Nadvi has been the president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for the last 21 years.

His farewell prayers will be held at 10 pm in Nadwa and the body will be laid to rest in Raebareli on Friday.

TAGS
Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi All India Muslim Personal Law
